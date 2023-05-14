Ruth Adjei wins gospel artist of the year at GYEA 2023 and Global TikTok Awards

She has also been awarded as the gospel artiste of the year by the Global TikTok Awards.

The 'Same Old God' hitmaker in her acceptance speech could not hide her excitement as she acknowledged her family, fans, loved ones, and well-wishers for their support.

The gospel star was earlier honoured by the leadership of the Church of Pentecost for her hard work, legacy, and achievements in the gospel industry.

She expressed gratitude to the church for their training and mentoring which she said had contributed to her success as a musician.

