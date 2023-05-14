Breaking news:
Ruth Adjei wins gospel artist of the year at GYEA 2023 and Global TikTok Awards

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Gospel musician, Ruth Adjei has been adjudged the gospel artist of the year at the just-ended Ghana Youth Entertainment Awards 2023 which was held in Accra on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Ruth Adjei
Ruth Adjei

Ruth Adjei beat off top competitions to win the award.

She has also been awarded as the gospel artiste of the year by the Global TikTok Awards.

The 'Same Old God' hitmaker in her acceptance speech could not hide her excitement as she acknowledged her family, fans, loved ones, and well-wishers for their support.

Ruth Adjei wins
Ruth Adjei wins Pulse Ghana
The gospel star was earlier honoured by the leadership of the Church of Pentecost for her hard work, legacy, and achievements in the gospel industry.

She expressed gratitude to the church for their training and mentoring which she said had contributed to her success as a musician.

Ruth Adjei awards
Ruth Adjei awards Pulse Ghana

Last year, Ruth Adjei beat all odds to win the 'Discovery of the Year' at the maiden edition of the 2022 Eminent Awards.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
