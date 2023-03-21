ADVERTISEMENT
Multiple award-winning gospel musician Ruth Adjei releases 'Same Old God'

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian multiple-winning gospel artiste, Ruth Adjei has released a new song titled 'Same old God'.

Ruth Adjei
Ruth Adjei

Already, there is a whole new level of anticipation that has started building up these few days after the announcement of the 'Same Old God' single, especially on social media.

Speaking about an encounter she had with a video on social media that questions the existence of God, the 'Siesie Me' hitmaker said she went on Facebook to respond to a message where someone blasphemously spoke ill about the existence of God.

Ruth said God does not discriminate, he's unconditional, a promise keeper because the Lord has fulfilled all promises he made to her. God never checked her status or her condition" adding that it motivated her to put out the song.

The song hinges on the faithfulness, and unconditionality of God’s nature to fulfill every word he has spoken to his children.

With great chart-topping songs in her repertoire such as 'Matchless Father', 'Oshidaa', 'Mebo' and many more, Ruth Adjei is still living her mission of 'Making Jesus Proud' and making him known in every song, lyrics, gathering, and service.

Watch the video below:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
