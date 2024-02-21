ADVERTISEMENT
Samini and 9 Ghanaian musicians who changed their name

Selorm Tali

In the dynamic world of music, artists often evolve, and sometimes, so do their stage names.

Samini Dagaati

This metamorphosis can symbolize a new direction in their music, personal growth, or a rebranding strategy to resonate more deeply with their audience. Ghanaian music, vibrant, has seen several of its stars undergo such transformations.

Here's a look at 10 Ghanaian musicians who changed their names, marking pivotal moments in their careers.

Shatta Wale
Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. started his career as Bandana before rebranding to Shatta Wale. This change marked a significant turnaround in his music style and public image, leading him to become one of Ghana's most influential dancehall artists.

Samini
Emmanuel Andrews Samini, initially known in the early stages of his career as Batman, changed his name to Samini. The name change coincided with his ascent to international fame, broadening his horizons beyond dancehall to include reggae and highlife influences.

VVIP: Zeal, Prodigal and Reggie Rockstone [Left to right]
Lazzy Dogg was a member of the hiplife group VVIP, formerly known as VIP (Vision In Progress). He changed his stage name to Zeal as part of the group's rebranding, which also saw a transformation in their music and style.

Edem
Edem started his career with the name Ayigbe Edem, a nod to his Ewe heritage. As his music evolved to encompass a broader range of themes and sounds, he shortened his name to Edem, reflecting a more universal appeal.

Praye Tietia
Praye Tietia, part of the hiplife trio Praye, rebranded himself as Cartel Big J. The name change represented a new chapter in his career, focusing on solo projects while maintaining his roots in hiplife and hip-hop.

Coded of 4x4 fame
Abortion, a member of the music group 4x4, changed his stage name to Coded. The change was part of a broader image makeover, aligning his persona with a more family-friendly and accessible profile.

ItzTiffany
The talented rapper and singer known as Tiffany rebranded herself as Itz Tiffany. This change came alongside a new musical direction and a refreshed image, aiming to make a stronger impact on the Ghanaian music scene.

D Cryme says he enjoys being a solo artiste
Darlington Kwasi Agyekum, initially known as D Cryme, added the "Dr." prefix to his name, signalling a new phase in his career with a deeper focus on his musical craft and business ventures within the entertainment industry.

Evangelist Lord Kenya
Abraham Philip Akpor Kojo Kenya, widely known as Lord Kenya, was one of the leading figures in Ghanaian hiplife music. His conversion to Christianity marked a pivotal change in his life and career, leading him to adopt the title Evangelist Lord Kenya.

This change was not just in name but in purpose, as he transitioned from a celebrated rapper to a dedicated preacher, using his platform and music to spread his faith.

Skrew Faze
The artist formerly known as Screw Face changed his name to Skrew Faze. This adjustment in spelling marked a rebranding effort to differentiate himself and refresh his brand in the competitive music industry.

These artists have navigated the complex terrain of the music industry, understanding that sometimes, a name change is more than just a new moniker—it's a rebirth, signaling new musical directions, personal growth, and an evolving connection with their audience.

Selorm Tali

