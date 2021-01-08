In a bid to help fight racism in the western world, Mike Akox takes inspiration from all the trials and tribulations football legend Mario Balotelli went through in his career and created a song out of it.

“The song is about Mario Balotelli,” he said in an interview with Puse.com.gh on Friday, January 8, 2021.

He said the former Inter Milan and Manchester City star has endured racism throughout his career but still managed to remain one of the ‘baddest men’ in the history of football.

“He [Balotelli] has gone through racism in his entire career and still one of the baddest men in football, and of a Ghanaian descent. So, I named the song ‘Super Mario’”.

According to Mike Akox, the song comes off his upcoming project, titled “Patience”, which is scheduled for release this month.

He shared the behind-the-scenes video of the shoot with Stonebwoy on his Twitter page with the caption: “@stonebwoyb Lets activate 2021 @FinallyMario .we got a song for you Let’s go Flag of GhanaEarth globe europe-africa! #supermario”

Mike Akox is yet to announce the release date for the visual.