South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

AKA and another person close to him had just finished having supper and were preparing to leave when unknown gunmen shot them, leaving his bodyguard wounded.

The hip-hop star was due to perform at YūGō nightclub in Durban on Friday night.

Two murder dockets are being investigated.

Super Mega is known for hits like Fela in Versace, Composure, and Run Jozi.

He'd won many accolades throughout his career, including the Best Male Artist Award at the SA Music Awards in 2012.

He was nominated for Best International Act twice at the BET awards.

The death of the rapper has left many devasted, to honor his memory, people are retweeting the rapper’s last tweets, photos, and videos of the last moments he shared right before his death.