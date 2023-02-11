ADVERTISEMENT
South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Renowned rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, has been shot and killed in Durban. The famed hip-hop star was just 35.

South African rapper AKA
KwaZulu-Natal police say the multi-award winner and an unidentified man were leaving a restaurant on Florida Road when the suspects opened fire on them.

AKA and another person close to him had just finished having supper and were preparing to leave when unknown gunmen shot them, leaving his bodyguard wounded.

The hip-hop star was due to perform at YūGō nightclub in Durban on Friday night.

Two murder dockets are being investigated.

Super Mega is known for hits like Fela in Versace, Composure, and Run Jozi.

He'd won many accolades throughout his career, including the Best Male Artist Award at the SA Music Awards in 2012.

He was nominated for Best International Act twice at the BET awards.

The death of the rapper has left many devasted, to honor his memory, people are retweeting the rapper’s last tweets, photos, and videos of the last moments he shared right before his death.

AKA is being mourned by all for contributing to African music across the continent.

