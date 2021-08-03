RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Stokley features Kidi on ‘Woman’ to celebrate beauty and essence of black women (WATCH)

Multi-Grammy nominated American singer-songwriter Stokley, has recruited KiDi fir his latest song.

Stokley and KiDi

The versatile RnD singer has finally dropped his much-anticipated music video for ‘Woman’ which is off his yet to be released ‘Sankofa’ album. The song is written and produced (respectively) by Shakespear! (Justin Beiber), S.Dot (MJB, Lauryn Hill, Diddy), and Stokley.

According to Stokley, “WOMAN” is a love letter to the gender he affectionately refers to as the “greatest producers of life who help shape the world.

In the song, he appreciates eulogizes women. “I’m a king but I still need my rib/ Need a queen that can keep me grounded/ Don’t need no mirror, mirror on the wall to know there’s no world without a woman,” Stokley sings.

The accompanying visual, directed by REX, sets the scene with vibrant colours against the beautiful Ghana landscape.

Stokley taps into the deep-rooted love and appreciation for the beauty, tenderness, warmth, perseverance, dedication, and dedication strength that all black women exude.

The video, which was first premiered on BETHer and BET Soul stares pretty Ghanaian models and breathtaking scenes from the Western region to the Central region of Ghana. Click here to stream 'Woman' .Watch the video below.

Stokley, KIDI - Woman

