According to Stokley, “WOMAN” is a love letter to the gender he affectionately refers to as the “greatest producers of life who help shape the world.”

In the song, he appreciates eulogizes women. “I’m a king but I still need my rib/ Need a queen that can keep me grounded/ Don’t need no mirror, mirror on the wall to know there’s no world without a woman,” Stokley sings.

The accompanying visual, directed by REX, sets the scene with vibrant colours against the beautiful Ghana landscape.

Stokley taps into the deep-rooted love and appreciation for the beauty, tenderness, warmth, perseverance, dedication, and dedication strength that all black women exude.