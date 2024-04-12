He emphasized that any errors in the nomination process will be acknowledged and rectified accordingly.
TGMA board will respond to Amerado and Sista Afia's petitions - Robert Klah
Robert Klah, the Public Relations Officer for Charterhouse, the organizers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), has revealed that detailed information regarding petitions from certain artists who were excluded from the nominations will soon be released.
After the 2024 TGMA nominee list was unveiled, concerns were raised by artists like Amerado and Sista Afia who found their songs missing from the nominations.
However, during an interview on Hitz FM on April 12, 2024, Robert Klah assured that discussions regarding the petitions have taken place within the TGMA board, and decisions will be made public in due course.
“There will be forthcoming information regarding all submissions received for the Ghana Music Awards and the resulting nominees. This relates to the one-week window. The board has convened, and details will be shared.
"If any errors or omissions are identified, they will be communicated and rectified. The specifics of submissions and necessary rectifications will be addressed,” he stated.
Robert Klah also urged artists with concerns about the nominations to come forward, stressing Charterhouse's commitment to collaborating with artists and nurturing positive relationships.
“If any artist feels uneasy about the process, they should reach out to us. Dialogue is crucial. We aim to foster a supportive environment and ensure artists know we are here for them,” he affirmed.
