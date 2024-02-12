The Queens of Ghanaian Music: Top 10 female musicians of all time

In this list, we celebrate the top 10 Ghanaian female musicians of all time who have left an indelible mark on the music industry.

1.Awurama Badu

Awurama Badu Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Known as the "Queen Mother of Ghanaian music," Awurama Badu was a trailblazer in the Highlife genre. Her soulful voice and timeless hits like "Medofo Adaadaa Me" and "Gyata Bi" continue to resonate with music lovers across generations.

2.Ella Mensah

A pioneer in Ghanaian gospel music, Ella Mensah's powerful vocals and uplifting songs have touched the hearts of many. With classics like "Oye Oye" and "Yen Nkwa Wo Ho," she has inspired countless listeners with her message of faith and hope.

3.Akosua Agyapong

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Akosua Agyapong is a true icon of Ghanaian music, known for her versatility and innovation. Whether singing Highlife, Hiplife, or Afrobeat, she has consistently delivered chart-topping hits like "Frema" and "Meye Obaa."

4. Becca

ece-auto-gen

With her angelic voice and charismatic stage presence, Becca has become one of Ghana's most beloved contemporary musicians. Her fusion of Highlife and Afro-pop has produced unforgettable hits like "African Woman" and "Hw3."

5.Efya

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Renowned for her soulful voice and dynamic performances, Efya has earned her place as one of Ghana's leading vocalists. From jazz to Afrobeats, she effortlessly traverses genres, delivering hits like "Best in Me" and "Until the Dawn."

6.Wiyaala

Wiyaala Pulse Ghana

Often dubbed the "Young Lioness of Africa," Wiyaala is known for her fearless approach to music and bold, empowering lyrics. Her unique blend of Afro-pop and traditional Ghanaian sounds has garnered international acclaim, with songs like "Rock My Body" and "Go Go Black Stars" inspiring listeners worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

7.Esther Smith

Esther Smith Pulse Ghana

Another notable figure in Ghanaian music, has left an indelible mark with her soul-stirring gospel music. Her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics have touched the hearts of many, earning her a special place in the hearts of Ghanaian music lovers. With timeless songs like "Som No Yie" and "Nyame Aguama," Esther Smith continues to inspire and uplift listeners with her uplifting messages of faith and hope.

8.Abrewa Nana

Abrewa Nana Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Abrewa Nana, the "Rap Sofo Moko," broke barriers in the male-dominated rap scene of the late 90s and early 2000s. With her bold lyrics and fierce delivery, she paved the way for future generations of female rappers in Ghana, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

9.MzVee

ece-auto-gen

A prominent figure in Ghana's music scene, has consistently showcased her talent and versatility throughout her career. From her beginnings as a member of the music group D3 to her successful solo endeavours, MzVee has earned acclaim for her distinctive voice and captivating performances.

With chart-topping hits like "Natural Girl" and "Come and See My Moda," she has solidified her status as one of Ghana's top female musicians. Notably, her fusion of Highlife and Afro-pop has resonated with audiences both locally and internationally.

ADVERTISEMENT

MzVee's achievements extend beyond her musical prowess; she garnered widespread recognition with a BET nomination, a testament to her influence and impact on the global stage

10.Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton Pulse Ghana

Diana Hamilton's soul-stirring vocals and heartfelt worship songs have made her a household name in Ghanaian gospel music. Her album "I Believe" and hits like "Mo Ne Yo" have touched the lives of many, earning her numerous awards and accolades.

ADVERTISEMENT