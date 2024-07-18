Tina Brown: Rising music star lands nomination in 2024 Ashanti Music Awards

Tina Brown Africa expressed her excitement and gratitude, noting that “I'm honoured to be recognised by the Ashanti Music Awards for my hard work and dedication to my craft. I'm thankful to my fans, team, and family for their unwavering support since debuting my career.”

‘Falling’ is a romantic tale of love and devotion, created with her long-time producer, Survivor Beatz and manager Qweku Ximple. The song's catchy melody and captivating lyrics have made it a fan favourite, and its release on Valentine's Day was a perfect tribute to lovers.

Tina Brown Africa's unique sound and style set her apart as a talented and innovative artist. Her music reflects her emotions and experiences, and her passion shines through in every performance. She is set to perform at the Ashanti Music Awards ceremony on 3 August 2024 at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi.

Fans can vote for Tina Brown Africa by dialling 800888# on all networks, using her nomination code AR258. Then, enter the number of votes you'd like to cast and follow the prompts.

Tina Brown Pulse Ghana

Born in Nigeria, Tina Brown Africa is fluent in Yoruba, Twi, Ewe, and English, which she incorporates into her compositions. She is not confined to a particular genre, producing Dancehall, Reggae, Hip-hop, Afrobeat, Highlife, and more.

A product of Dadease Agric Senior High School, Tina Brown Africa began her music career right after high school in 2018. Music became essential to her life as she sought to connect with others through shared spirit and experience.

She was previously nominated in the Dancehall Song of the Year category at the maiden edition of the Emerging Music Awards, received three nominations at the KIM Awards, and was nominated for Hiplife Artiste of the Year at the Ashanti Music Awards, among others.

Tina Brown Africa was endorsed by celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and Lynx Entertainment artist Kidi on Twitter in 2018.

Her single ‘Good Girl Gone Bad,’ released in 2018, gained her significant visibility. She followed this success with singles like ‘Boa Nipa (Help Someone)’ in 2019 and ‘Pandemic’ and ‘End SARS’ in 2020.