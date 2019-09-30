Nana Opoku Kwarteng aka Starboy Kwarteng has revealed in his latest interview with Mustapha Attractive that he isn’t conversant with the works of the RuffTown Records signee.

According to him, he is yet to take his time to listen to Ebony’s replacement.

“I have never heard any of Wendy Shay’s songs. I haven’t sat down to listen to any of her singles or albums. I don’t know how she sings,” he claimed.

For her brand, Starboy admitted he had an acquaintance with her but will find it difficult to recognise her again.

“Bullet once introduced her to me but I don’t know if I could recognise her when we meet. Only time will tell.”

When quizzed about why he completely knows nothing about Wendy, he responded, “I like reggae and dancehall; which one does she perform?”

Watch the full interview below.