“Kanewu”, which means ‘free your mind’ in Twi language, reflects his thoughts about naysayers and their influence on his personal life.

“Mina ma gbloe ma ku/Even if life be kanewu/Madui ma di fo/Even though thou shall not live by bread alone/Manui ma mu ko/Gimme ice and keke kpo/You can’t reap what you no sow but you can but it though/Life for be comfortable so”, he sings over a light afrobeats sound produced by Keezy and, mixed and mastered by Possi Gee.

The song comes with a simple, classy visual with a straightforward storyline directed by Onab Studios.

With songs like “Colour Me”, “Gavivina” and “Mumu” to his credit, Kosi is determined to break into the limelight in no time – and his energy is explicit.

Enjoy the new visual below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.