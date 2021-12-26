Watch Black Sherif, Fameye, Sefa, others perform at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2021

Rapperholic concert kicked off with performances from Fameye, Kofi Jamar, Adina, Darkovibes, Sefa, Gyakie, Epixode and Jamaica’s Kranium.

Sarkodie’s frequent collaborators like Efya, Obrafour, Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame, KiDi, King Promise and Sista Afia joined him to perform together.

The highlight of the night was when Sarkodie bowed down to hiplife legend Obrafour during their performance.

Midway through his performance, he invited Obrafour to the stage to join him to perform their collaborations. And when Obrafour stepped on the stage, Sarkodie bowed down to him.

This is the second time Sarkodie has shown this gesture.

In 2016, Sarkodie paused during his performance at the Rapperholic concert to show some respect to Obrafour. Sarkodie has always idolised Obrafour for influencing his rap career.