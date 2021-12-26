RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Watch Black Sherif, Fameye, Sefa, others perform at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2021

Authors:

David Mawuli

The 2021 edition of Sarkodie’s annual Rapperholic concert has been held.

Watch Black Sherif, Fameye, Sefa, others perform at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2021
Watch Black Sherif, Fameye, Sefa, others perform at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2021

The sold-out concert which was held at the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre saw some enthralling performances from the headline artiste and guest performers.

Recommended articles

Rapperholic concert kicked off with performances from Fameye, Kofi Jamar, Adina, Darkovibes, Sefa, Gyakie, Epixode and Jamaica’s Kranium.

Sarkodie’s frequent collaborators like Efya, Obrafour, Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame, KiDi, King Promise and Sista Afia joined him to perform together.

The highlight of the night was when Sarkodie bowed down to hiplife legend Obrafour during their performance.

Midway through his performance, he invited Obrafour to the stage to join him to perform their collaborations. And when Obrafour stepped on the stage, Sarkodie bowed down to him.

This is the second time Sarkodie has shown this gesture.

In 2016, Sarkodie paused during his performance at the Rapperholic concert to show some respect to Obrafour. Sarkodie has always idolised Obrafour for influencing his rap career.

Watch some of the performances from Rapperholic 2021 below.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli Award-winning showbiz journalist, music critic and netizen. He lives for gossips, controversies and pop culture. Follow him on FB, Twitter &amp; IG @davidmawuli.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bhim Concert: Epixode brings Squid Game to the stage (PHOTOS)

Epixode brings Squid Game to the stage

‘Nanka Fantana mpo y3’ - Mona4Reall trolled over poor performance at Bhim Concert (VIDEO)

Hajia4Reall and Stonebwoy

‘I’ll not beg accusers of song theft to stop talking about me’ - Kuami Eugene

Baddext Cona and Kuami Eugene

Beenie Man, Focalistic, Samini, others support Stonebwoy at 5th Bhim Concert (VIDEOS)

Stonebwoy and Beenie Man on stage