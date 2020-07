On June 30, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid took to his Instagram account to give a Jay Z-esque vote of thanks to everyone who supposedly worked on his long-awaited album, 'Made In Lagos.'

But before he announced the date of release, he gave a shout-out to each of the following people;

Featured artists

1) H.E.R: Grammy-winning American singer

2) Damian Marley - Reggae legend

3) Starboy Terri - Starboy artist

4) Burna Boy - Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar

5) Tems Baby - Nigerian R&B singer

6) Ella Mai - British R&B singer

7) Tay Iwar - Artist, Producer and Sound Engineer and Projexx - Jamaican artist

8) Skepta - Legendary British-Nigerian rapper

Producers

1) Blaq Jerzee - Frequent Collaborator

2) London - In-house MAVIN producer

3) Sarz - Legendary Nigerian music producer and Frequent collaborator

4) Mut4y - Producer and Head of Music, Starboy

5) Juls - British-Ghanaian Producer

6) Dro - American producer and Sound Engineer

7) Kel P - Grammy-nominated Nigerian music producer

Others

1) Sunday Are - His Manager

2) Tunji Balogun - Co-founder of Keep Cool and VP A&R at RCA

3) Jada Pollock - Overseas affairs manager and Baby mama