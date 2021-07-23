'Yaa Pono recorded my first track 'Cry For Me' - Black Sherif shares success story

Being the man of the moment, Black Sherif is sharing how the journey began for him as a musician and he gave credit to rapper Yaa Pono and Ghanaian comedian Ajeezay. "2019 June I started professionally, I dropped my first freestyle 'Cry For Me' and it went viral in my hometown, Asante Akyem Agogo," he said.

Speaking on Hitz FM about he got heard in Accra and other parts of the country, he said " Ajeezay saw the video to my freestyle and he reposted it and he said Yaa Pono said we should come and see him in Accra, so Ajeezay brought me to Accra and we went".

"He took me to Adom FM, my very first interview on a radio station was Adom FM, so I did some freestyle there and that also trended small, so after Adom FM, he took me to Yaa Pono's house and Pono made Underbeatz record my 'Cry For Me' freestyle," he said.

Black Sherif is the new sensation online as social media has gone crazy over music and personality. The 'Second Sermon' which came after his 'First Sermon' has since sparked a challenge on social media making the song an instant hit.

However, it hasn't been all smooth as trolls have been trying to mock Black Sherif for shouting too much in his songs, claiming that he is just hungry.