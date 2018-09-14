“You are an illiterate”-Supa lashes out at Patapaa

news

Current social media sensation from Nima, Ghana2Pac a.k.a Supa has thrown shots at Ghanaian musician Patapaa in an exclusive with Pulse.com.gh.

Supa claims he and Patapaa are not on the same level because Patapaa cannot speak English.

Appearing on the Pulse Ghana’s live show, he made this statement when the interviewer, David Mawuli asked if he knew that people always compared him to Patapaa. Their argument being that Patapaa performs better than him. But Supa responded by saying, “Who is Patapaa? Patapaa no dey hear English. F**k Patapaa” He also said despite the fact that Patapaa cannot speak English, he wouldn’t mind collaborating with him.

He expressed his gratitude towards Sarkodie for his massive support. Seth Korateng aka Ghana2pac said he started rapping 10 years ago at the age of 20 years. He also made mention that he hopes Zylofone Media would sign him up as their new artist.

Supa’s signature walk has sparked a new challenge dubbed the ‘Supa Challenge’ on social media. Should we expect another diss track from the Patupa camp?