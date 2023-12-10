People are reaching out to me after my threesome comment - Harold Amenya

The ensuing discussions underscored the societal dynamics surrounding intimate topics and emphasized the significance of open conversations about relationships and personal choices.

During a recent episode of an entertainment analysis show, Amenya clarified that his initial comment was taken out of context. He explained that his response was in reaction to a question about unexplored aspects of relationships during an interview.

"My comment about the threesome was taken out of context; it was not something I was actively pushing for. I was questioned during a show about what experiences I hadn't had in a relationship, and my response included the idea of a threesome."

Amenya further expressed surprise at the extent to which his casual remark generated controversy and interest and emphasized that the comment was a spontaneous response and not a deliberate endorsement of pursuing such experiences.