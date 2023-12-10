Having previously discussed his interest in trying a threesome on a relationship show, Amenya acknowledged that the topic had sparked controversy and numerous messages from intrigued individuals.
People are reaching out to me after my threesome comment - Harold Amenya
In a recent appearance on UTV's Showbiz program, actor Harold Amenya found himself in the spotlight due to his candid remarks about exploring the adventure of a threesome. The actor shared that he has been inundated with messages in response to his openness about considering such an experience.
The ensuing discussions underscored the societal dynamics surrounding intimate topics and emphasized the significance of open conversations about relationships and personal choices.
During a recent episode of an entertainment analysis show, Amenya clarified that his initial comment was taken out of context. He explained that his response was in reaction to a question about unexplored aspects of relationships during an interview.
"My comment about the threesome was taken out of context; it was not something I was actively pushing for. I was questioned during a show about what experiences I hadn't had in a relationship, and my response included the idea of a threesome."
Amenya further expressed surprise at the extent to which his casual remark generated controversy and interest and emphasized that the comment was a spontaneous response and not a deliberate endorsement of pursuing such experiences.
"It is pretty interesting the number of requests I have received after my comment. It was just a mere statement I made, and people have blown it out of proportion to the extent of sending me requests and asking for requirements. My wife and I were even surprised at the controversy it generated."
