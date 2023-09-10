The biggest vindication for Hajia4real is to be proven innocent in court - Arnold Baidoo

In these posts, she hinted at the need to speak out and expressed her frustration with the implications of other people's actions.

"It always seems impossible until it is done hmm. If I start talking... At the right time, I will talk! Enough is enough!"

"Not every bullet wound is from the battlefield, some bullet wounds are stray bullets. My current life story will be vindicated when all is said and done. It's only a matter of time and the light of truth will outshine the darkness," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arnold Baidoo argued that her social media rants would not help her case in the courtroom

" Her rants on social media are unnecessary, How does that help her case in the courtroom? at this stage, there is a reason why you have legal counsel talk to them and focus on what is ahead. social media talks won't count"