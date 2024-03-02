You can't dislike gays and embrace gay money - Blakk Rasta calls out politicians

“You cannot dislike gays and love gay money. The passage of the LGBTQ+ Bill will force our greedy leaders to be truly independent and responsible” he said on 3FM Urban Blend

At the heart of Blakk Rasta's message is the notion that Ghanaian leaders cannot have it both ways they cannot express aversion towards LGBTQ+ individuals while accepting financial support from entities that advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

According to him, the insight he got from studying the story of Sodom and Gomorrah inspired him to write his Sodom & Gomorrah song which happens to be the first track on his recent twenty-track Salaga Soljah album.

He also affirmed the Sodom and Gomorrah story in the bible, “When I visited Israel and had the opportunity to see ‘Sodom and Gomorrah’ located in the north of Syria, there I got to know the severity of their sins and punishment. Sodom and Gomorrah was not only punished for homosexuality but murder, violence, injustice, rape, corruption, and many serious ills were rampant there”