Top reasons why investing in BTC is a good decision

Safe-haven asset

One of the main factors that triggered BTC investments by not only retail but also accredited institutional investors is the fact that Bitcoin is today considered a safe-haven asset. Safe-haven assets are typically assets that tend to perform quite well even in times of crisis and instability. Furthermore, Bitcoin is considered the safe-haven asset because it's a supply scarce, limited to 21 million Bitcoin tokens, and we have already mined over 80% of the entire supply of BTC.

In addition, the pace at which new Bitcoin is introduced to the crypto market is slowing down, especially after a halving; and in fact, it slowed down to 4.0% in 2018. Given the fact that the total supply of Bitcoin is restricted, the demand is surpassing the supply, which means the cryptocurrency is entering a bull cycle.

Other factors that make BTC a safe-haven asset is its distributed and decentralized nature. The creator of Bitcoin wanted to create a system that works without the interference of any institution, central authority, or other parties external to the network.

To put it in a nutshell, Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency and the events that can disrupt the global financial market, like hyperinflation, or unemployment, social unrest, are not in any way correlated with the price movement of BTC.

Many available options of getting BTC

Furthermore, most trading platforms are mobile-friendly and adapted to mobile trading. Thus, you can trade on the move, or whenever is suitable for you. In addition, there are many other options for investing in BTC. If you own a business, you can accept BTC payments and invest in an asset that is a good store of value.

Or, you can also freelance and complete surveys in exchange for satoshis. However, for most users, the most efficient way of getting BTC and making a profitable investment is through online trading sites. But, again, it's up to you to do your own research and, based on your budget, choose a method that works for you.

Innovative blockchain technology

The advantages offered by blockchain technology also need to be taken to consideration. The blockchain is created in a way that makes Bitcoin, decentralized cryptocurrency, and it also offers complete anonymity to its users.

Moreover, each user has a complete overview of the data in the network, and there is total transparency which enhances the security of the network. What makes BTC transactions even more appealing is the low transaction fees that are associated with each block of transactions.