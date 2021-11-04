15-year-old student dies while fighting with another 16-year-old student over boyfriend

According to Gwelutshena police, the two young girls had a misunderstanding over the said boyfriend when one of them stabbed the other with a kitchen knife.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) issued a statement on its Twitter page, saying it has initiated an investigation into the incident.

“Police in Gwelutshena are investigating a murder case in which a learner (15) died while fighting over a boyfriend with another learner aged (16) on 29/10/21 at Mawala, Ngwaladi area.

“The suspect stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife which she was given by her cousin (14),” the police statement said.

In another news, complaints by several women against a man who is allegedly fond of removing his trousers to show them his penis have led to his arrest.

Sani Saleh has been arrested by a vigilante group in Kano State.

Salisu Idris, the deputy vigilante commander in the Medile area, Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state confirmed the arrest of Sani Saleh.

“We finally caught him after he harassed a group of girls on Monday, November 1.”

According to him, the suspect was in the habit of allegedly flashing his penis at women publicly.

He told BBC News that the suspect has been on their wanted list after they received complaints from several women about his actions.

“Anytime he sees a group of women he will just remove his trousers. Before our men arrive the scenes, he flees,” Idris said.

It is unclear what could be the motivation behind the suspect’s action if indeed he is guilty of the allegation being levelled against him.