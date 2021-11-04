According to iharare.com, the now-deceased was knocked out by Tinashe Majoni of Charles Manyuchi Academy in a lightweight bout at the Rise of Champions fight series in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare.

He was treated at the ringside when he collapsed and later rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital on oxygen support for further treatment.

He remained unconscious while doctors at Westend Clinic conducted scans to figure out the source of the injury but before the health workers could save him, Zimunya died in the early hours of Monday.

While investigations were being conducted to ascertain the cause of his death, speculations were rife that he must have succumbed to head injuries suffered during the fight.