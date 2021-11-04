RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

24-year-old professional boxer dies after a mind-blowing knockout (video)

A brutal knockout suffered by a 24-year-old professional upcoming boxer left him unconscious till he died the next day.

Taurai Zimunya collapsed after sustaining severe injuries during a third-round knockout in a bantamweight fight on Sunday evening, October 31.

According to iharare.com, the now-deceased was knocked out by Tinashe Majoni of Charles Manyuchi Academy in a lightweight bout at the Rise of Champions fight series in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare.

He was treated at the ringside when he collapsed and later rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital on oxygen support for further treatment.

He remained unconscious while doctors at Westend Clinic conducted scans to figure out the source of the injury but before the health workers could save him, Zimunya died in the early hours of Monday.

While investigations were being conducted to ascertain the cause of his death, speculations were rife that he must have succumbed to head injuries suffered during the fight.

"A boxer has died after a referee failed to stop a fight where he was visibly unable to continue. Taurai Zimunya, 24, was hospitalised at Parirenyatwa Hospital following the non-title bout in Borrowdale on Sunday. The boxing board said it was "shaken" by the incident," @ZimLive captioned a short video of the fatal knock-out moment on its Twitter page.

