The internet is having a good laugh after a video captured a crippled man jumping out from his wheeling chair and running across the street to avoid being hit by a motor.

The viral video captures the man dressed in a long white robe in a wheelchair trying to cross the street.

But he took to his heels after a fast approaching motor nearly hit him in his wheelchair.

It is unclear if the video, shared by Twitter user @Yorkist_Anglo, is a public stunt or real.

But it has defiantly got social media users laughing off their heads.

If it is real, we empathise with the man.

"Can you imagine the looks on their faces as he strolls back over to reclaim his wheelchair?? I wonder if he sits back down in it and rolls off, or if he just decides to fold it up and carry it home!," a Twitter user replied to the post.

Another said: "Not all people who use wheelchairs are paralyzed. It could be he experiences balance problems, severe pain after standing for a short time, recently had surgery, has fainting spells when standing up. Really there are so many reasons why people use wheelchairs."

"It's a miracle!!!," another posted.