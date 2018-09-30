Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

A crippled man in wheelchair is captured running across a road


Millimetres From Death Shocking moment a crippled man in wheelchair is captured running across a road

The viral video captures the man dressed in a long white robe in a wheelchair trying to cross the street.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The internet is having a good laugh after a video captured a crippled man jumping out from his wheeling chair and running across the street to avoid being hit by a motor.

READ MORE: Lower division coach faints after being punched by opposing player

The viral video captures the man dressed in a long white robe in a wheelchair trying to cross the street.

play

 

But he took to his heels after a fast approaching motor nearly hit him in his wheelchair.

It is unclear if the video, shared by Twitter user @Yorkist_Anglo, is a public stunt or real.

play

 

But it has defiantly got social media users laughing off their heads.

READ MORE: Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising siblings

play

 

If it is real, we empathise with the man.

"Can you imagine the looks on their faces as he strolls back over to reclaim his wheelchair?? I wonder if he sits back down in it and rolls off, or if he just decides to fold it up and carry it home!," a Twitter user replied to the post.

play

Another said: "Not all people who use wheelchairs are paralyzed. It could be he experiences balance problems, severe pain after standing for a short time, recently had surgery, has fainting spells when standing up. Really there are so many reasons why people use wheelchairs."

 

"It's a miracle!!!," another posted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Assault: Lower division coach faints after being punched by opposing player Assault Lower division coach faints after being punched by opposing player
Shocking: Love juju backfires and turns estranged wife into a sex addict Shocking Love juju backfires and turns estranged wife into a sex addict
Anas Aremeyaw Anas: Investigative journalist to investigate Menzgold Anas Aremeyaw Anas Investigative journalist to investigate Menzgold
Video: Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza
Issues: Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising siblings Issues Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising siblings
Revenge Porn: Woman calls out her husband's mistress by posting her nude photos Revenge Porn Woman calls out her husband's mistress by posting her nude photos

Recommended Videos

Leaked! List of celebs who visited Dr Obengfo - Ex-Obengfo nurse Leaked! List of celebs who visited Dr Obengfo - Ex-Obengfo nurse
Unfortunate: Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too ugly Unfortunate Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too ugly
Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy



Top Articles

1 Smoking This lighter is meant for 18 and abovebullet
2 Pathetic Porn star narrates how and why she joined the ‘trade’bullet
3 Video Ghanaians force Chinese man to pick up his own POO in the gardenbullet
4 Bougie This ridiculous Instagram challenge is for rich peoplebullet
5 Tragedy Family of 9 wiped out by gunmenbullet
6 Revenge Porn Woman calls out her husband's mistress by posting...bullet
7 Abomination! Gospel musician survives gang rape by his gay...bullet
8 Club Wahala Man ignores "thirsty" girl at the clubbullet
9 Issues Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising...bullet
10 'Sakawa'? Landlord discovers coffin and idols in...bullet

Related Articles

Assault Lower division coach faints after being punched by opposing player
Shocking Love juju backfires and turns estranged wife into a sex addict
Anas Aremeyaw Anas Investigative journalist to investigate Menzgold
Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizza
Issues Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising siblings
Revenge Porn Woman calls out her husband's mistress by posting her nude photos
Tragedy Family of 9 wiped out by gunmen
'Sakawa'? Landlord discovers coffin and idols in tenants’ room
Unfathomable! “She pulled my penis” – 35-year-old wee smoker defiles girl, 10
Strange! Girl cuts tongue in half to look like an alien

Top Videos

1 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
2 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
3 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having...bullet
4 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
5 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
6 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video...bullet
7 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
8 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
9 Unfortunate Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's...bullet
10 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up...bullet

Filla

“She pulled my penis” – 35-year-old wee smoker defiles girl, 10
Unfathomable! “She pulled my penis” – 35-year-old wee smoker defiles girl, 10
Girl cuts tongue in half to look like an alien
Strange! Girl cuts tongue in half to look like an alien
HIV/AIDS patient infects neighbour’s baby after breastfeeding it
Unfortunate! HIV/AIDS patient infects neighbour’s baby after breastfeeding it
WorldRemit: Future Stars youth football coaching programme sees 6 finalist battle it out for the public vote
WorldRemit Future Stars youth football coaching programme sees 6 finalist battle it out for the public vote
X
Advertisement