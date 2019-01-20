But it is part of the reasons we are so fond of them.

On Twitter, a user by name @MsGeneviene_, asked her followers to share with her some dramatic moments they've had with their mothers.

Some users replied, highlighting incredible moments with their moms that will make you laugh all day.

Read some of the tweets below:

"When I was in JSS1 in boarding school, I wrote a letter to my mum asking for provisions. She corrected the errors and brought the letter back on visiting day."

"In high school I put up a Bob Marley poster in my room & the next day my mom took it down & put a picture of Jesus Christ."

"My mum called me from my room to come and collect her plate and keep in the kitchen then she followed me to come and wash her hands."

"My mom got mad at me because I forgot where SHE parked her car!! saying they spend too much money on my tuition for my memory to be poor....I was so confused that day."

"When I was in middle school I forgot to wear my earrings one morning while I was getting ready for school. Just before we were leaving the house my mom goes 'oh okay, I didn’t know I had 2 sons.'"

"I woke up in the middle of the night once to find my mum sitting on my bed praying away the spirit of stubbornness."

"I told her my step mums food tasted nice one day, and now everytime I say I’m hungry she tells me to go ask my step mum for food. My step mum is in Brazil."

"I was in the room and my mom was in the parlour only for her to shout my name to come and help her charge the phone beside her in the socket beside the chair she was seated I just imagined myself getting married already ."