Brenda Barattini has been reportedly sentenced to 13 years in prison after a court in Cordoba, Argentina found her guilty of attempted murder on her lover, Sergio Fernandez during sex.

She confessed to a jury of four men and four women that she had planned the attack on November 25, 2017, because the musician claimed to be treating her like a “trophy”, for which reason he kept sharing X-rated pictures and videos of her.

Accountant cuts musician’s penis for sharing their sex tape with friends

“It violated my privacy, my life and my career,” Brenda Barattini claimed.

She further narrated to the jury how she cut through 90 per cent of musician Sergio’s penis with garden shears after blindfolding him and performing a sex act on him.

Recounting his ordeal, Sergio told the court: “After she put the blindfold on, she told me I had to guess where she was touching me.

“She also wanted to tie me up but I didn’t let her. She began to practice oral sex on me. I suddenly felt something. She wanted to kill me in that second.”

Sergio was rescued by neighbours as he lay in the pool of his blood. Reports say he spent eight days in a coma as a result of the unexpected bloody attack.

Meanwhile, Brenda Barattini’s lawyer Lucas de Olmos has described the sentence meted out to his client as bizarre, saying: “No-one has ever been convicted in this country (Argentina) of attempted murder for penis wound.”

He has hinted of appealing the court’s ruling on a later date.