The association of persons with albinism in Ghana had gone to the area to talk with the chiefs and traditional rulers to amend their anti-albinism traditions.

According to the association, Akuamufie is “one of the ancient communities noted for banishment of persons with albinism in Ghana” for which reason they scheduled a meeting with the traditional authorities as part of a nationwide forum to make them understand the need to be accommodating to albinos.

Director of the association, Newton Katseku told Pulse.co.gh that when they arrived in the town with about five armed police men, they were not allowed to alight from their vehicles, let alone meet with the traditional authorities.

Pouring out his disappointment on twitter, Katseku wrote: “*Breaking news* Persons with Albinism denied holding community forum in Akuamufie one of the ancient communities noted for banishment of persons with albinism in Ghana this afternoon. Members of the albinism leadership were there on cultural reform agenda when it happened.”

The association, with sponsorship from Open Society Initiative for West Africa, have been touring certain parts of Ghana deemed to be unfriendly to its members, with the aim to disabuse the local people’s minds of some myths about albinism for which reason they are treat them inhumanely.

On Thursday, May 16 2019, the association met with traditional leaders of Abaase in the Pru east district of the Newly created Bono region of Ghana for the same purpose.