On August 27, some members of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB reportedly stormed the residence of the Nigerian Ambassador to Japan with some police officers to arrest Buhari, and subject him to a compulsory DNA test and hand him over to the police if the results underscored the rumours.

According reports, the irate IPOB members went to the ambassador’s residence with their doctor to carry out the DNA test on President Buhari to determine if he is not Jubril from Sudan.

Apparently, the Nigerian Ambassador to Japan was hosting president Buhari at his residence, but the IPOB members claimed to have every reason to believe that he was not their president, but his lookalike.

READ ALSO: Boxer enters parliament, female MPs raise alarm because he could get them pregnant (video)

Their primary aim was to hand over the president to the police for prosecution if the DNA test confirms the long lingering body doubling claim.

A video of the dramatic scene was posted online.

The body doubling rumour was fueled by some high-profile personalities including Buhari’s predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan and the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Watch the video below: