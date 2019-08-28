Fear gripped some female members of Uganda’s parliament on Tuesday, August 20 when the country’s world boxing federation champion, Moses Golola visited the house to observe proceedings from the gallery.

A report by NTV Uganda said that some female lawmakers got alarmed by the sight of the muscular boxer and thought it necessary to call for the speaker’s intervention.

The panic stemmed from the fact that Moses Golola himself had reportedly said in the past that he was a supernatural being who could just get a woman pregnant by simply looking at her.

“I am a man, who can just look at a woman and she gets pregnant,” he is quoted as saying in the recent past.

As soon as the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga announced the presence of the boxer in the gallery, female MPs began murmuring to one another and asked the speaker to grant them the opportunity to speak.

One of the female lawmakers is seen in a video saying: “Madam Speaker, you mentioned here that Moses Golola is in the gallery, and for us women we fear that we might get pregnant.

“I wonder if we are not at risk to proceed with a man who just looks at a woman and she becomes pregnant.”

Although the fear of the women was legitimate, it got the speaker laughing as she jokingly asked them to avoid making eye contacts with him for their own safety.

“What I can advise is that ladies should not look at him, you look elsewhere,” speaker Rebecca Kadaga advised her subordinate female lawmakers.

Watch a video of the dramatic development below: