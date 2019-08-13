Edward Ssekandi and other dignitaries were at Jinja, Uganda to grace the International Youth Day celebrations when the bodacious musician walked up to him uninvited to tempt him with her killer curves.

With her huge backside, the lady gave the vice president unsolicited twerking until the second gentleman of the state was nearing the apex of his endurance.

READ ALSO: Masturbation is equivalent to rape – RCCG counselor

A video of the dramatic incident was uploaded to Facebook and it has since gone viral.

Watch the video below: