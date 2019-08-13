Timi Oyebode, from Nigeria, resorted to the church’s twitter account, @PSFRCCGOfficial to highlight points made during the RCCG Convention 2019.

In doing so, he asserted that, once masturbation cannot be carried out without having another person’s image in mind, it amounts to raping that imaginary person whose consent had not been sought.

Of all the tweets, the most controversial one reads: “You can’t Masturbate without imagining someone in mind and when you do such, you are partaking in RAPE.

“For the person you picture in your mind hasn’t given you the right to touch or picture them in your mind.”

Timi Oyebode’s claim triggered reactions from other social media users, with most people disagreeing with him sharply.

Meanwhile, among all his critics, comedian Wale Gates asked a very difficult question that has remained unanswered so far.

“What I want to ask RCCG now is, so if and when I want to “release tension” and go on at certain website to research material for tension release, Do I have to call the person that might be in my thots first for their consent?

“And how will the conversation go?” he asked.

Do you agree or disagree with counselor Timi Oyebode? Or you have an answer to comedian Wale Gates’ question?