However, a Nigerian doctor has just given men a shot in the arm by advising women to stop hiding behind menstruation to starve their partners of sex.

The doctor identified as Dr Emmanuel, wrote on his twitter page that, inasmuch as men stand the risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections and women getting pregnant during menstrual sex, women themselves have some advantages to gain.

“Prevent infection and pregnancy and try as much as you can to keep it tidy, hence the shower is a good place under running water… You know I don’t know anything right? So please don’t take this personal. It’s all about facts in science.

“Try not to starve your partner of sex during your menstrual period as a woman. “There are advantages of having sex during your period.

“Although it can get messy anyways, but then it can reduce the duration of the period, relief cramps to an extent, and you should use a CD!

“Hey guys! Before your rage wears a dirty pant, please know that it’s optional… Some people do it anyways!” Gistreel.com quoted Dr Emmanuel as saying.

Well, not everyone will take this advice hook line and sinker, simply because it is coming from a doctor. Some people have their own uncompromising principles and can be disciplined to wait till after the woman’s menstruation to have sex.