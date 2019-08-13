In Nigeria, masquerades appear during festivals, ceremonies or rituals. They dance, sing and recite incantations.

Majority of the masquerades are youths with strength to make dance moves and jumps, with some performing inexplicable actions such as somersaulting, bringing out re from the mouths. They are also known to flog people.

Normally, masquerades do not speak, but one of them screamed for pardon as the excruciating pains from beatings of a uniformed military man pierced his heart beyond what he could bear.

It is unclear what offence he committed to warrant the flogging by the soldier.

As the dramatic incident was ongoing, a voice could be heard in the background saying it was unprecedented of a masquerade to speak.

Watch the video below: