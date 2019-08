According to a report by Gistreel.com, the trend of young Nigerian men marrying white women who are old enough to be their mothers is on the increase, as most young people see it as a means of escaping from poverty.

A video circulating online shows the groom dancing in a manner that suggests that his mission has come been accomplished, and he is likely to be lifted from the hardship in Nigeria to the home country of his bride.

