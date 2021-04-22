RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Angry truck driver smashes bottle on police officer’s head for arresting his car (watch)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Onlookers are heard cheering up a violent truck driver after he smashed a bottle on the head of a police officer who impounded his car ostensibly for a traffic offence.

Angry truck driver smashes bottle on police officer’s head for arresting his car

Pulse Ghana

A video in circulation online shows the angry driver arguing with the calm law enforcement officer before unexpectedly hitting his head with a bottle he was holding.

Recommended articles

The Nigerian police officer is seen slumping into the truck due to the shock and obviously severe pain from the assault unleashed on him by the civilian.

READ ALSO: Oxygen leakage leaves 22 Covid-19 patients dead (video)

He had climbed the car with the driver to have a discussion with him over the supposed violation when the driver went berserk.

Instagram user who identifies himself as Babatundedavidayeni posted the video on his page with the captioned: "This is the consequence of losing respect. When you lose respect, you lose the essence of your being. In the eyes of the public, the Nigerian police has lost all respect. It started by losing the trust of the people.

"To get that trust back will take decades of consistent cordial relationship. A little slip and everything goes down the drain again. The Nigerian police has lost that Aura of fear, that the mere sight of a policeman gives all over the world. They need to get that respect back. Good luck to them."

Watch the video below:

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off (Video Blocks)

This is how your age affects your relationship

This is how your age affects the happiness in your relationship [Credit - Shutterstock]