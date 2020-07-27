Well, that’s what the chairman of International Missionary Crusade Fellowship is advocating because he thinks eating fish and meat is ungodly.

Archbishop David Irefin, says all the troubles the human race currently faces is as a result of eating meat and fish.

He is reported to have said this in an interview with the Leadership newspaper.

According to him, God never ordered man to kill and eat animals. He said for the world to escape God’s judgement and further calamities, everyone on planet earth must embrace vegetarianism.

”Vegetarianism is a divine injunction from the Almighty God (Gen 1:29). Leader Olumba Olumba Obu says there was never a time God ordered man to kill and eat animal or fish.

READ ALSO: Mpeni Kofi; the tree that turns human at night to guard his people

“Accordingly, all those who abide in love cannot harm any of God’s creation. All the troubles in the world that hinder the human family from knowing God and obeying Him results from eating meat and fish.

“Continuous disobedience to God’s injunction will always lead to sickness, calamities, diseases and death.

“Leader Olumba Olumba Obu affirms that it is better to obey God and experience peace, joy, good health, eternal life and prosperity than obey angels, prophets, spirits and messengers and be condemned. Thus, to escape God’s judgement and further calamities, the earth dwellers should embrace love and vegetarianism as a way of life,” he said