According to reports, the EgyptAir flight was headed to London from Cairo but had to do an emergency landing when Hiyam Nasr Naji Daaban, the lucky baby’s mother realised she was going into labour.

The Independent reported that the pilot diverted the service to Munich, Germany to enable Nasr, a Yemen passenger to get access to the hospital without delay but a doctor who happened to be onboard flight delivered her of a baby girl before the plane landed.

Interestingly, Rushdi Zakaria, the pilot who reportedly doubles as the chairman of the Holding Company for EgyptAir congratulated Hiyam Nasr Naji Daaban and then granted the baby girl a free lifetime travel ticket.

EgyptAir took to Twitter to write: "The pilot, Rushdi Zakaria, Chairman of the Holding Company for Egypt, congratulated the passenger Hiyam Nasr Naji Daaban, a Yemeni national, for her safety and granting her newborn a free lifetime travel ticket, which she gave birth on board the plane during the EgyptAir flight yesterday from Cairo to London.”