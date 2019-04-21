At least six different explosions were reported to hit churches and hotels as worshippers gathered for Easter service in the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa, according to the Associated Press. CNN put the number of blasts at eight in total.

Sri Lanka security officials said the simultaneous explosions hit three churches and three hotels frequented by tourists, the AP reports. Nearly 500 people have been hospitalized from injuries, the state-run Daily News reported.

At least 20 foreigners are among the dead in Colombo, according to hospital Director General Anil Jasinghe.

It's the worst spout of violence in Sri Lanka since the South Asian country's bloody civil war ended a decade ago.

The first blast rang through St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo.

Alex Agileson, who was in the vicinity, said buildings in the surrounding area shook with the blast, according to the AP.

He said a number of injured were carried in ambulances.

A second explosion was reported at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, a Catholic majority town north of Colombo.

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned the attacks and warned against spreading unverified reports in a statement issued on Twitter.

"I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong. Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation," he said. "The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation."