South African boxer ‘Baby Lee’ Jegels has been shot dead allegedly by her police officer boyfriend.

She was reportedly killed near Mdantsane in East London by her boyfriend whom she had a protection order against.

The boyfriend, according to reports, is a member of the South African police’s Tactical Response Team.

Jegels’ mother, who was also shot in the attack, was rushed to an East London hospital, according to Timeslive.

Police have confirmed that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating a case against the boxer’s policeman boyfriend.

Jegels has not fought since August 2017 and has an unbeaten record of 9-0 with 7 knockouts, according to CGTN.

CGTN reports that Jegels was expected to make her comeback in July in Saudi Arabia, however the tour was cancelled after the kingdom “revoked the move saying that women shouldn’t be involved in boxing, wrestling or any aggressive sport”.