The dramatic scene was filmed and the video has been circulating online and attracting numerous reactions.
Bride and groom walk on the backs of guests at their wedding reception (video)
In a bid to make its wedding event remarkable as has been the case these days, a couple chose to walk on the backs of guests at the reception ground.
In the video, a group of women are seen lying on the floor in line while another is seen sitting at one end with her legs and arms widely opened.
The groom is then led by his groomsmen as he stepped on the bac of the women who lay face down and ended up in the open legs of the orange dress-wearing woman.
After the groom, the bride, in her long white wedding gown was also led by the bridesmaids as she also stepped on fellow women to join her groom in the open legs of the same orange dress-wearing woman.
The couple then started dancing amidst cheers from the other guests present.
It is not clear yet where the bizarre wedding event took place but it has got many people talking.
