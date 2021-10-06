Bride and groom walk on the backs of guests at their wedding reception (video)

In the video, a group of women are seen lying on the floor in line while another is seen sitting at one end with her legs and arms widely opened.

The groom is then led by his groomsmen as he stepped on the bac of the women who lay face down and ended up in the open legs of the orange dress-wearing woman.

After the groom, the bride, in her long white wedding gown was also led by the bridesmaids as she also stepped on fellow women to join her groom in the open legs of the same orange dress-wearing woman.

The couple then started dancing amidst cheers from the other guests present.