RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Bride and groom walk on the backs of guests at their wedding reception (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

In a bid to make its wedding event remarkable as has been the case these days, a couple chose to walk on the backs of guests at the reception ground.

Bride and groom walk on the backs of guests at their wedding reception (video)
Bride and groom walk on the backs of guests at their wedding reception (video)

The dramatic scene was filmed and the video has been circulating online and attracting numerous reactions.

Recommended articles

In the video, a group of women are seen lying on the floor in line while another is seen sitting at one end with her legs and arms widely opened.

The groom is then led by his groomsmen as he stepped on the bac of the women who lay face down and ended up in the open legs of the orange dress-wearing woman.

READ ALSO: “I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

www.instagram.com

After the groom, the bride, in her long white wedding gown was also led by the bridesmaids as she also stepped on fellow women to join her groom in the open legs of the same orange dress-wearing woman.

The couple then started dancing amidst cheers from the other guests present.

It is not clear yet where the bizarre wedding event took place but it has got many people talking.

I'm the aggressive type, I don't really chase people around- Hans Nunoo Sarpei | Pulse Uncut

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Police arrest physically challenged kidnapper crawling on his knees & buttocks (video)

Police arrest physically challenged kidnapper crawling on his knees & buttocks (video)

Teacher who sodomised 19 pupils is a Pentecost Elder & "prays a lot" - Surprised colleague

Handcuffed man