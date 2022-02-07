Car wash man drives client’s Benz to buy food, crashes it (video)

TikTok user @drive234 shared a short video of the mangled car with the remorseful man lying on the ground while pleading for mercy. He is surrounded by some bystanders and the owner of the damaged car who is heard lamenting the extent of the damage.

The video was also shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut who could not fathom why the cars wash guy got unprofessional.

“Why drive someone’s car that’s in your care? Car wash guy took a client’s car to go buy Eba, Ewedu, 2 Kpomo and 1 beef. Look at what he did to someone’s car now,” he wrote to caption the video.

While the video was too short to show whether or not the car owner eventually forgave the remorseful offender, some social media users say the offence is unpardonable.