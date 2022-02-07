RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Car wash man drives client’s Benz to buy food, crashes it (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A car wash man who drove a client’s Benz to buy food without permission ended up crashing it.

Car wash guy crashes client's car
Car wash guy crashes client's car

The Nigerian young man is seen in a video lying on the ground while pleading for forgiveness from the owner of the car.

Recommended articles

TikTok user @drive234 shared a short video of the mangled car with the remorseful man lying on the ground while pleading for mercy. He is surrounded by some bystanders and the owner of the damaged car who is heard lamenting the extent of the damage.

The video was also shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut who could not fathom why the cars wash guy got unprofessional.

“Why drive someone’s car that’s in your care? Car wash guy took a client’s car to go buy Eba, Ewedu, 2 Kpomo and 1 beef. Look at what he did to someone’s car now,” he wrote to caption the video.

READ ALSO: Pastor who wears high heels says men’s shoes give him body pain

While the video was too short to show whether or not the car owner eventually forgave the remorseful offender, some social media users say the offence is unpardonable.

According to them, the penchant to engage in needless exhibitionism was what landed the young man into trouble.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Barbershop where curvy woman kisses customers before and during haircut (video)

Barbershop where customers are kissed

I caught my brother’s wife having s*x with another man; should I tell him? – Man asks

Confused young man (File photo)

Man digs grave, buys coffin, drinks and pays for his funeral venue in advance (video)

70-year-old Leo budgets for his funeral in advance

Shave off pubic hair on your vagina; it's not for beautification – Doctor to ladies

Dr Kennedy Tettey Cofie Brightson