Chinese man calls Uhuru Kenyatta smelly monkey, he's being deported

Liu Jiaqi who until his latest predicament worked at Sonlink Limited, a motorbikes shop in Ruiru is seen in a secretly filmed video insolently and unapologetically declaring hatred towards his host country.
Liu Jiaqi who until his latest predicament worked at Sonlink Limited, a motorbikes shop in Ruiru is seen in a secretly filmed video insolently and unapologetically declaring hatred towards his host country.
He is heard in the video saying: "Everyone, every Kenyan is like a monkey. Even Uhuru Kenyatta, all of them. I don’t like you monkey people, you smell bad and foolish and black."
The video literally shook the entire Kenyan populace as most people called for his immediate arrest and deportation.
READ MORE: Uber driver forces bragging slay queen to buy fuel for his car
Following the expression of anger, authorities have arrested Liu Jiaqi and processes are said to be underway for his deportation without delay.
The Kenyan Immigration Department said in a tweet that: "Chinese National by the Name Liu Jiaqi who was captured on video yesterday using abusive words has been arrested. His work permit has been cancelled and will be deported on racism grounds."