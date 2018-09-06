Pulse.com.gh logo
Chinese man calls Uhuru Kenyatta smelly monkey, he's being deported


  • Published:
Chinese man calls Uhuru Kenyatta smelly monkey, he's being deported play

A Kenya-based Chinese man is reportedly facing deportation after his arrest on Thursday morning following a racist comment about not only Kenyans, but their president, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Liu Jiaqi who until his latest predicament worked at Sonlink Limited, a motorbikes shop in Ruiru is seen in a secretly filmed video insolently and unapologetically declaring hatred towards his host country.

He is heard in the video saying: "Everyone, every Kenyan is like a monkey. Even Uhuru Kenyatta, all of them. I don’t like you monkey people, you smell bad and foolish and black."

The video literally shook the entire Kenyan populace as most people called for his immediate arrest and deportation.

READ MORE: Uber driver forces bragging slay queen to buy fuel for his car

Following the expression of anger, authorities have arrested Liu Jiaqi and processes are said to be underway for his deportation without delay.

 

The Kenyan Immigration Department said in a tweet that: "Chinese National by the Name Liu Jiaqi who was captured on video yesterday using abusive words has been arrested. His work permit has been cancelled and will be deported on racism grounds."

It is unclear what compelled the young Chinese in his 20s or early 30s to openly declare so much hatred for the country in which he makes his daily bread.

Watch the video below:

 

