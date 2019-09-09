Some neighbours of one Corinne Fesseau had filed a lawsuit against her cock named Maurice in July, complaining about the bird’s unending loud crowing, saying it was giving them inconvenience.

The relief the group of neighbours were seeking through their lawyer Vincent Huberdeau was for Corinne Fesseau to either vacate the area or silence her cock for them to have peace of mind.

Cock wins injunction case as court says it should go ahead and crow as loud as it can

However, her lawyer Julien Papineau defended Maurice’s God-given right to crow, and the court agreed with the defence.

According to the defendant, no other residents complained about Maurice’s crowing except for a couple of retired summer vacationers.

Reports say a Judge on Thursday rejected the complainants’ relief which means that the cock can feel free and crow as loud as it pleases.

Cock wins injunction case as court says it should go ahead and crow as loud as it can

READ ALSO: Man’s scary dance moves on a train get passengers running out for safety (video)

Julien Papineau is reported as saying the complainants must pay €1,000 in damages to her client.

Cock wins injunction case as court says it should go ahead and crow as loud as it can

The landmark ruling spread so fast due to its uniqueness, with 140,000 people signing a “Save Maurice” petition or proudly displaying his picture on “Let Me Sing”.

In Ghana, a case like this would anger the judges and they would even describe it as a waste of the courts time.