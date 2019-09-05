Man who ‘died’ in 2010 storms court to defend his land being stolen by a stranger

Francis Kimani Mungui alias Kimani Mungai from Kenya reportedly appeared in the Makadara Law Courts located in Nairobi county to expose one Ruth Wambui who had filed forged documents to claim his property.

Ruth Wambui had been litigating over the KSh 40 million worth of land with one Kagure to whom Francis Kimani Mungui himself legally transferred it in 2015.

Although Kagure had valid documents to back ownership of the land, Ruth Wambui told the court that her supposed 64-year-old husband died of blood pressure on October 26, 2010, and that she even obtained succession documents from a Kiambu magistrate court.

According to Tuko.co.ke, she had moved to court after accusing Kagure and the registrar of lands of forging her "late" husband's signature purposely to transfer the property to the accused at KSh 10 million.

When Francis Kimani Mungui showed up in court, the alleged dead man confirmed transferring the land in contention to Kagure on July 30, 2015, after buying it from Kimemia Engineering Construction Limited in 1999.

Francis Kimani Mungui also denied ever marrying Ruth Wambui in 1968 and having 11 children with her as she had claimed.

He explained to the court through his lawyer Stephen Nikita that, in 1968, he was barely 9 years old and could not have married Ruth.

To set the records straight, Francis Kimani Mungui stated emphatically that he is married to one Alice Kimani who is currently living in the USA.

The appearance of Francis Kimani Mungui in the court apparently made the court’s work easier as all his claims confirmed those of Kagure whom he sold the land to, leaving Ruth helpless.

Well, Ruth might want to go back and get her facts right unless she indeed deliberately orchestrated a falsehood to claim ownership of what is genuinely not hers.