A vegan woman from Perth, in Australia has been battling her neighbours in the courts because the smell of their fish and meat barbecue which they often do close to her backyard, makes life restless for her.

According to reports, Cilla Carden has been having issues with her neighbours since 2017 and has taken one of them to court several times, but to no avail.

Early this year, a tribunal threw out the frustrated woman’s case, but she simply wouldn’t give up the fight.

She recently applied to the Supreme Court of Western Australia for the right of appeal, and that did not succeed too.

Cilla has refused to surrender the legal battle because she suspects that one of her neighbours deliberately barbecues meat and fish in their backyard because they knew she couldn’t stand it, Odditycentral.com reported.

“They’ve put it there so I smell fish, all I can smell is fish … I can’t go out there,” she cried.

Aside from the barbecue smell, the massage therapist who lives in the Girrawheen suburb of Perth also has issues with how neighbours’ children and pet birds always make noise to disturb her sleep.

Cilla might be asking for too much because the environment she finds herself in is simply not conducive for her.

“It’s been devastating, it’s been turmoil, it’s been unrest, I haven’t been able to sleep. I’m a good person. I just want peace and quiet,” the poor woman cried.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Peter Quinlan who was the latest to have rejected Cilla’s case advised both her and the neighbours “to direct their considerable energies towards the resolution of their differences as best they can”.

The judge’s advise seems more amicable than a legal battle because granting her reliefs might end up inconveniencing her neighbours too. Otherwise, just as in some countries specific settlements are solely reserved for vegans, she might want to search for some of such areas to relocate to.