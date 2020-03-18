Being aware of this fact, some event organisers are resorting to innovative means of making their money without necessarily putting their clients at risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

Churchill Show in Kenya has been a long-running and well-attended event over the years but this edition was marred by the novel Coronavirus.

However, the show’s organisers took it positively and dubbed the latest recorded episode as the Quarantine Edition.

Comedians perform for completely empty chairs as COVID-19 wouldn’t allow fans to attend

According to Tuko.co.ke, comedians from the show performed to a dimly lit room and empty seats as they tried their best to still give Kenyans something to smile about. Photos shared on Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill’s Facebook page portrayed a ghost town abandoned by their ever-loyal audience. The recorded performances showed entertainers who were completely dedicated to their job.

They chose to spread light and love at a dark moment and still had smiles plastered on their faces as they delivered their jokes. It is estimated each of the show’s recording is attended by roughly 1000 people who help the show rake in millions per sitting. All that money was lost when Churchill’s Show had to suffer in the wake of the dreaded disease, the news website reported.

There were no laughs when comedians gave their punchlines and no loud exclamations during the performance. No claps, no reactions, just complete silence at the arena whenever a comedian got up to the stage.

Although it must have been a boring and disheartening venture, Churchill went ahead with the show, saying it was a sacrifice for the greater good of the country.

His fans, most of whom had to watch the show on TV in the comfort of their homes applauded him for his smartness.

Kenya currently has 7 confirmed cases of the novel virus just as Ghana.

The first case of COVID-19 in the country was announced on Thursday, March 12, when a 27-year-old woman was diagnosed. The lady travelled to Kenya from the United States through London. People who were in contact with her were also isolated.