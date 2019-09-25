A controversial Kenyan pastor James Ng’ang’a has been sanctioned by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) for showing indecent content on his Sasa TV channel during a watershed period (5 am to 10 pm).

According to the Authority, women’s breasts could be seen on display during Ng’ang’a’s deliverance session when he was exorcising some of his congregation members.

Communication Authority fines pastor GHS 52,000 for showing woman’s breast on TV

After warning the leader of the Neno Evangelism against the indecent display, the said incident was repeated, hence the decision to fine him Sh1 million (GHS 52,000) for flagrant breach of regulations.

The Director of Public Affairs at the CA, Chris Wambua is quoted as saying: “He has been fined 1 million shilling for continuing to broadcast when a woman’s breasts were exposed. This happened during the watershed period which violates one of the Communication Authority rules and regulations. He was first issued with a warning which we expected him to stop but he did not.”

Meanwhile, Ng’ang’a is reported as saying that he has appealed the sanction, arguing that it would be unfair to expect him to control what is displayed during a live TV exorcism when the entire environment is charged.

Well, maybe the pastor should consider prerecording the deliverance session and editing it before showing on the TV later.

