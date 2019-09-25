Professor Ramata wears student’s baby for 3 hours as she lectures

A female professor at an American University has been enjoying some accolades after choosing to wear the baby of one of her students who reportedly could not find a babysitter for her child during her lecture period.

Professor Ramata Cisse from Mali put ego aside and carried her student’s baby on her back while teaching during the three-hour class.

Her inspired daughter who shared the kind gesture on Twitter wrote: “My mom is my role model. her student couldn’t find a babysitter today & being the true African mother that she is, taught a THREE-hour class with the baby on her back & fed him. I’m so blessed to be raised by a woman who loves the world as much as her children.”

Meanwhile, another student who witnessed the incident replied to the twitter post confirming the information.

Professor Ramata is not the first lecturer to have shown such kindness to her student. Aside from other similar instances in the past, one professor Nathan Alexander who teaches mathematics at the Morehouse College in the US made headlines as recently as May this year for a similar reason.