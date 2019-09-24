A dramatic video making the rounds shows a man lying on the floor while two ladies alleged to be the sisters of his bride twerk dangerously on him but woe unto him if his manhood erects.

According to reports, in the Cameroonian community where the interesting video was filmed, a man who intends to marry a particular woman must be tested to determine his level of faithfulness to his wife if he is faced with a temptation to cheat on his wife.

The groom’s prospective sisters-in-law are reportedly made to perform various twerk styles on him as he lies faceup but he must not get aroused or he forfeits the bride.

READ ALSO: Counsellor Lutterodt pushes for a license to venture into breast sucking consultancy in Ghana (video)

The video shows a certain determined man going through the traditional rite to allow him to marry the woman of his choice.

Men, would you pass that test if you found yourselves in that community?

Watch the video below to answer the question above: