According to him, the move is to help alleviate breast cancer among women as research has shown that sucking the nipples regularly prevents the growth of cancer-causing agents in the breast.

Speaking on TV Africa, the controversial man said his first request for the license was refused but he is still pushing for it, and once he is granted the green light to operate, he will swing into action to contribute his quota to saving women from breast cancer.

To allay all fears regarding confidentiality among others, Lutterrodt said women who seek the said consultancy’s services will have their identities kept secrete and the office will be designed in such a way that both the man sucking the breasts and the woman whose breasts are being sucked would not see each other.

READ ALSO: Man ‘harasses’ female passenger with erected 'cassava' on a BRT bus (video)

He went further to issue a caveat that if the man gets an erection during the process of sucking the breasts, it would amount to a breach of contract for which he would be fined.

Watch him in the video below as he explains further: