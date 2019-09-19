An interesting video has surfaced online which shows an exuberant young man dancing in a church as if he was in a clubhouse.

The dance moves were so ‘ungodly’ that a pink suit-wearing man believed to be a church official was compelled to walk up to the young man to restrain him but to avail.

The guy simply hijacked the church service and other church members who could neither compete with him nor join him were left with no option but to cheer him on.

The video was posted on Twitter by parody account Man's Not Barry Roux with a caption: "When you invite A Friend to Church and He is so used to clubbing."

Meanwhile, some Twitter users have been expressing their views on the guy’s bewitching dance moves.

One Sandile Collin, who goes by the Twitter handle @sandile_collin, wrote: "Dude came directly from the club to church... that's how it's done. Team no sleep."

Another Twitter user, @ebowesternity, commented: "Look at the influence he’s already having on that little child."

"This guy did nothing wrong he was feeling the holy spirit," said another Twitter user @AbbyMalaza.

Watch the video below and form your judgement: