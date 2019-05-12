Nigerian couple s he blessed them with a set of quadruplets after waiting for a whooping seven years to have kids of their own.

Mrs Manji Sebatian Pyokalam and her husband, Sebastian, who are both from the Jos South local government area of Plateau state, have been in search of a child after being married for seven years without any issues.

To the couple’s utter astonishment, Mrs. Manji got pregnant last year – they went to the hospital to carry out a scan to ascertain the pregnancy news.

To their utter surprise, the scan results revealed that they would be having not just one baby, but a set of quadruplets.

The news was as exciting as it was shocking.

Mrs. Manji, 33, who works with the Plateau State government, is the first to have quadruplets in the state.

Manji’s husband, Mr. Sebastian Pyokalam Jibrin, a businessman and part-time lecturer at the College of Health, Zawan, is elated at becoming a father after seven years.

On February 9, 2019 she gave birth to quadruplets – two boys and two girls through caesarian section. “This is my first pregnancy,” she said.